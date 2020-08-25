Vico Sotto: After 12-year complaint, slippery tiles at Pasig market being replaced

MANILA -- Authorities in Pasig City have begun replacing floor tiles at a wet market, which have been the subject of resident complaints for 12 years, Mayor Vico Sotto said Tuesday.

The tile replacement at the Pasig Mega Market started at the meat section, Sotto said on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

"After 12 years!! Nasimulan nang palitan ang nirereklamo niyong madulas na tiles sa palengke," he said.

(The replacement for the slippery tiles at the market has started.)

The mayor also reminded his constituents that the following barangay-based coding scheme is being implemented at the market to regulate crowds and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Paalala din po bago nating Market Coding schedule (effective today Aug 25) pic.twitter.com/SPhlkkQqRC — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) August 25, 2020

Pasig is home to some 755,000 people, according to government census data in 2015. It has confirmed a total of 3,470 coronavirus infections, of which 1,814 were active as of Monday, according to the city government's website.