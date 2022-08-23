PAGASA image

MANILA—Severe tropical storm Florita has left the Philippine area of responsibility after inundating different parts of Luzon on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Florita was sighted approximately 335 km west of Calayan, Cagayan at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with 115 kph gusts, while moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is still in effect in:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Western portion of mainland Cagayan (Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Aparri, Lasam, Santo Niño, Rizal)

Apayao

Abra

Western portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pasil, Tinglayan)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Tadian, Besao, Sagada, Sabangan, Bontoc, Sadanga)

Northern and western portions of Benguet (Mankayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tuba, Baguio City, Atok)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

PAGASA image

On Wednesday, light to heavy rains will fall in Ilocos Region, Abra, and Benguet, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

"Rainfall caused by Florita is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the day. However, scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

The weather agency noted that the southwest monsoon or "habagat" may still bring rains to the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect," it said.

The weather bureau said gusts reaching strong breeze to gale-force strength may still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over MIMAROPA, Metro Manila, Cavite, Quezon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, and localities of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley that are not under any wind signal.

PAGASA projected Florita will make landfall in southern China on Thursday.

For more updates, check the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

RELATED VIDEO