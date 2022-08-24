Consumers buy lower priced vegetables at a Kadiwa Store in Barangay Marikina Heights on August 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday said it plans to increase Kadiwa outlets in Metro Manila for residents to purchase high-quality and more affordable agricultural products as the prices of basic commodities rise.

In a statement, DA said its expansion plans include adding more "Kadiwa on wheels" outlets near church grounds through a partnership with Caritas Manila and parish priests.

The said outlets will sell sugar at P70 a kilo and eggs at P170 per tray or P5.75 a piece.

An online marketing platform called E-Kadiwa has also been set up, through which "sellers will be allowed to sell their agriculture products, including vegetables, rice and fruits at the suggested retail prices," the agriculture department said.

Other expansion efforts include Kadiwa Retail Selling, which provides suppliers an area to directly sell their goods to consumers, and Kadiwa Express, which taps the private sector and local governments in the transport and distribution of fresh produce from Agri-Pinoy Centers to designated drop-off points in Metro Manila.

The department also noted that as of July 31, the Kadiwa program has benefitted 151 farmers cooperatives and associations throughout its operations nationwide and in 11 cities in the National Capital Region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in his first State of the Nation Address in July that he would revive his father's Kadiwa centers as part of his administration's efforts to boost the agriculture sector.

"Gagawa tayo ng mga paraan upang maramdaman ng mga mamimili ang pagluluwag ng presyo ng mga produktong pagkain sa kayang halaga, gaya ng muling pagbubuhay ng mga Kadiwa center," Marcos had said.

The Kadiwa program was also rebooted during the administration of Marcos' predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in order to give consumers cheaper options for basic commodities.

"Kadiwa, which was enhanced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, helped stabilize prices and supply of staple foods that were impacted by the enforcement of community lockdowns," the DA said.

The program also seeks to give cheaper alternatives by eliminating marketing layers, allowing producers to earn more from directly selling their produce instead of using trader-intermediaries.

