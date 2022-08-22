Most gov't offices getting more funds in 2023 national budget

MANILA—Most of the country’s highest political offices are getting more funds in the 2023 national budget which the Department of Budget and Management submitted to the House of Representatives on Monday.

Under the 2023 National Expenditure Program, the Office of the President has an P8.969 billion budget for next year, slightly higher than the P8.18 billion in 2022 and the P6.833 billion in 2021.

Of that P8.969 billion, P5.438 billion will go to the Presidential Oversight Program, P144.77 million to the Presidential Advisory Program, P181.972 million to the Presidential Legal and Legislative Services Program and P1.276 billion to the Presidential Executive Staff Services Program.

The Office of the Vice President’s budget meanwhile rose more than thrice in 2023 after it got P2.292 billion. It has a "good governance program", worth P2.201 billion, majority of which will go to maintenance and other operating expenses.

Under former Vice President Leni Robredo, the OVP only had P702.035 million in 2022, and P916.689 million in 2021.

The judiciary, meanwhile, was allotted P51.426 billion in 2023, from P45.735 billion in 2022 and P44.128 billion in 2021. However, the 2023 spending plan for the government branch is much lower than the original which was P72.87 billion.

Meanwhile, the Congress as a whole saw its budget go down in 2022.

For the Senate, the House of Representatives, their respective electoral tribunals and the Commission on Appointments, Congress gets P25.869B in 2023, from P30.631 billion in 2022 and P23.095 billion in 2021. The original proposal was P26.586 billion.

The Senate gets P8.48 billion in 2023, from P7.481 billion in 2022 and P4.31 billion in 2021.

The House of Representatives was also allotted P15.972B in 2023, from P21.571 billion in 2022 and P17.556 billion in 2021.

