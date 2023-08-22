MANILA – Senator Cynthia Villar on Tuesday said she is willing to campaign against reclamation projects, particularly one situated in Las Piñas City.

In a media forum, the lawmaker said that she needs the help of her constituents and other groups to oppose projects that would have dire consequences on the environment.

"I’m asking my constituents ‘oh pag ayaw pigilan magrally tayo, sasama ba kayo?’ I’m appealing to other people, if you support this cause, you should be heard so that our people from government will realize that this is a popular cause that we should preserve our environment,” she said.

In a list of reclamation projects released by the Philippine Reclamation Authority, one was issued a permit in Las Piñas. It has a size of 431.71 hectares, one of the largest standalone projects among the list of 22.

Villar, who is also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, highlighted the long-term impacts of flooding in communities.

"If they are flooded, the market value will go down and even result in nobody wanting to buy from a flooded area. Kaya nakakaawa din sila. We have to look at the welfare of the people affected by flooding. It’s not only the flooding but the deterioration of their assets," she said.

Villar said should the reclamation proceed, it will mostly likely affect residents sandwiched between the Las Piñas and Zapote rivers.

"Naka-parallel sa buong bayan namin yung dalawang river. Lahat kami. Kasi yung ibang portion nandito sa Zapote River yung isang portion nasa Las Pinas, tapos yung Zapote-Alabang road nasa gitna," she added.

Aside from flooding, reclamation in Manila Bay would threaten the livelihood of fishermen and the food they provide. she said.

Villar said the cumulative impact assessment of reclamation projects that will be made by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other experts may span four months before completion.

She said she has scheduled a hearing in September on the review of reclamation along Manila Bay and plans to continue hearings during their scheduled break.

Earlier this month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended 22 reclamation projects at the Manila Bay area. Some groups have staged protests and challenged the administration to issue an executive order cancelling both reclamation and dredging activities on Manila Bay.

