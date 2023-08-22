President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. attends the launch of Kadiwa ng Pasko at the Molave Covered Court, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on November 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture has no plan on how to bring down prices of rice to P20 a kilo despite a campaign promise of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the budget deliberation at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Deputy Minority Leader Mujiv Hataman asked the DA if achieving rice self sufficiency will mean bringing down the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

"Basically yung P20 per kilo medyo mahirap," DA Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian said.

Sebastian said rice prices might stabilize at P45-46/kilo due to high production costs and high prices of rice imports. He noted that rice prices are higher in Metro Manila while low in areas where the harvest season has started.

He said P20 a kilo rice is a "goalpost when it comes to reducing the cost" but said he cannot answer if the DA can see that goal reached.

"We never promised..." he said.

Hataman then asked if they even have a plan on how to make the P20 per kilo promise happen.

"To be honest we never discussed about those things you are asking with the President," Sebastian said.

Marcos is currently the secretary of DA.

"Reduction, that is included, but not the P20," Sebastian said.

Since assuming the presidency last year, Marcos has repeatedly vowed that his government was nearing to fulfill his campaign promise of decreasing rice prices to P20 per kilogram, amid criticisms from farmers' and agricultural groups that such promise was "impossible" to achieve.