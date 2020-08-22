China tells Philippines to stop provocations amid new West PH Sea dispute

China called on the the Philippines to "immediately stop illegal provocative activities" after Manila filed a diplomatic protest over the Chinese Coast Guard's confiscation of Filipino fishermen's devices in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press briefing, Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Li Jian said the Chinese Coast Guard merely acted "in accordance to the law."

"China's maritime police have carried out law enforcement activities in the waters of China's Huangyan Island in accordance with the law," said Zhao.

He also accused the Philippines of damaging China's sovereignty and security by sending military aircraft into the airspace "adjacent to China's Nansha Islands and reefs."

"China urges the Philippines to immediately stop illegal provocative activities," said Zhao.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) previously said it has lodged another diplomatic protest against China over the Chinese Coast Guard's allegedly illegal confiscation of Filipino fishermen's fish aggregating devices (payaos) in Bajo de Masinloc in May.

"The Philippines also resolutely objected to China’s continuing illicit issuances of radio challenges [to] Philippine aircraft conducting legitimate regular maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea," the DFA added.