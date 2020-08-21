'Blessing in disguise': Pandemic should push UHC implementation, says Duque

MANILA--The coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 180,000 people in the Philippines, rendered millions jobless and with no signs of slowing down, can be considered a "blessing in disguise" for highlighting the need to speed up the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) law, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday.

Duque admitted that the pandemic has exposed "weaknesses" in the country's health care system, which the government is addressing as COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

The Philippines is considered an outlier in the region with the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia at 182,365 as of Friday.

"This can also be some kind of parang blessing in disguise. Serendipitous kasi parang na-accelerate itong UHC because of the COVID-19," he told an online forum with medical front liners.

"It's a catalyst, although COVID-19 did expose the fissures, the cracks, the weakness of our Philippine health system."

The law, which was enacted in 2019, sought sweeping reforms while also ensuring that "all Filipinos are guaranteed equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services, and protected against financial risk."

Under the law, all Filipinos will be enrolled in the National Health Insurance Program, while primary care providers will extend outpatient services, including referrals to specialists if needed.

The health crisis has sent 27.3 million people, or nearly half of the adult workforce, out of jobs in July, according to a Social Weather Stations survey. The Philippine economy also contracted by 16.5 percent in the second quarter as the country plunged into a recession.

"Para sa akin, no regrets. Nandyan na yan," said Duque, referring to the raging pandemic.

"Let's do our best. Let's broaden the context by which we are responding to the pandemic and that context is the universal health care."