4,933 new coronavirus cases take PH tally to 187,249

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Saturday saw its fourth-highest daily spike of coronavirus cases, with 4,933 new infections, official figures showed.
The latest figures took the nationwide total to 187,249, of which 69,362 are considered active cases. Some 91.5 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms.
Cases of recoveries also jumped by 436 over the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 114,921.
The country also recorded a further 26 fatalities from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 2,966.
Latest DOH data showed that Metro Manila recorded the most new coronavirus cases with 2,845. It is followed by Cavite (461), Laguna (288), Rizal (167) and Bulacan (152).
The DOH also clarified that 49 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 15 were earlier tagged as recoveries.
"Moreover, there were 19 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were death (1) and active cases (18)," it said.
Since emerging in Wuhan City in China's Hubei province in December, the novel coronavirus has killed nearly 800,000 people and sickened almost 23 million, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
- With a report from ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team
Philippines COVID-19 update, Philippines COVID-19 cases, Philippines COVID-19 death toll, Philippines COVID-19 recoveries, Philippines coronavirus disease 2019, Philippines COVID-19, COVID-19, coronavirus