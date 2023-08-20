Former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday urged Filipinos to transcend political barriers as the Philippines commemorated the 40th anniversary of the death of the late Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr.

Aquino was assassinated upon arrival in Manila from the United States where he was on exile for three years, on Aug. 21, 1983. At that time, he was the face of the political opposition as he challenged the authoritarian rule of then President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

In a statement, Marcos - son of the late president - encouraged Filipinos to set aside political differences and unite for the country’s welfare and progress.

“I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating the Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of being relentless and resolute for many Filipinos,” Marcos said in his message.

“In our purposive quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” he added.

The late Sen. Benigno "Aquino" Jr is escorted off the plane before he was shot and killed at the tarmac of the Manila international airport. Photo from the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation

The President referred to love for the nation as the compass that will help the country foster a harmonious environment.

“Let us allow this compelling force to promote collaboration, celebrate diversity, and create a society that is teeming with vitality and inspiration,” he said.

The President urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

“As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our steadfast spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,” he said.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 9256, the 21st day of August each year is declared as the Ninoy Aquino Day.

