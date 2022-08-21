MANILA - Mayon volcano’s Alert level has been raised amid signs of unrest, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday.

Phivolcs said Mayon has been placed on Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest, from Alert Level 0 or normal.

“The public is reminded that entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ must be strictly avoided due to an increase in the chances of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption, as well as the perennial hazards of rockfalls, avalanches and ash bursts at the summit area, that may occur without warning,” Phivolcs said.

The seismology agency also advised people living in valleys and active river channels near the volcano to stay vigilant for sediment-laden streamflows and lahars in the event of heavy rainfall.

Mayon is the most active of the Philippines’ volcanoes and last erupted in 2018.

