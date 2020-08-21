Mga huling araw ni Ninoy bago ang assassination idinetalye

MAYNILA — Ngayong ika-37 anibersaryo ng pagpatay kay dating Sen. Ninoy Aquino, muling mapapanood simula ngayong Biyernes ng gabi sa i-Want ang digitally re-mastered HD version ng dokumentaryong "The Last Journey of Ninoy."

Tampok sa dokumentaryo ang interview kay dating Pangulong Cory Aquino.

"Before he left, sabi ko, 'Ninoy can you tell me what possible scenarios there will be. The answer he said was 'But if they make a mistake and they have me killed and that’s the best thing that can happen to me. Because I’ve always wanted to die for my country'."

Ayon kay direk Jun Reyes, ang kakaiba sa dokumentaryong ito ay sina Ninoy at Cory mismo ang nagkukuwento.

"Buong pelikula was ah, was told by two voices, si Ninoy at si Cory, no one else. And that’s the voice of the film noh, yung silang dalawa lang ang nagkukwento, nagmi-mix yung... Nagsasagutan and you know... And it was filmed entirely two different time zones, i mean two different times of their lives," ani Reyes.

Tampok sa dokumentaryo ang kasaysayan ng laban ni Ninoy sa diktadura ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos.

Ang laman ng 3 oras na dokumentaryo ay ang patuloy na pagmamahalan ng mag-asawang Ninoy at Cory sa kabila ng pasakit ng diktadura.

Ayon sa anak nina Ninoy at Cory na si dating pangulong Noynoy Aquino, makikita sa dokumentaryo ang taong di nalalayo sa kahit sinong Pilipino.

"In this documentary, you’ll see the last days of a man no different from you and me. He had his hopes, dreams, fears and anxiety like all of us who are now navigating similar foreboding waters. May our own paths be enlightened by the examples of those who came before us. This documentary is timely as it may give us our own beacon to traverse these difficult times."

Tatagal ang limited preview ng "The Last Journey of Ninoy" hanggang katapusan ng Agosto.



