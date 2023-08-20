The logo of the Philippine National Police. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police have started to put up police assistance desks in different schools in the country.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the deployment started since last week as some private schools have already resumed classes.

The police assistance desks will be composed of 32,000 police officers nationwide.

Aside from those who will actually man the assistance desks, this number also includes whose who will be assigned to mobile and foot patrol, as well as checkpoints near schools.

"Kasama na po diyan yung mga police na tatao sa police assistance desks, at siyempre kasama na rin po ang mobile at foot patrol pati na rin po ang mg check points natin na i-establish sa mga roads na leading to and from schools," Fajardo said.

"[This is] to make sure na hindi lamang po sa loob ng eskwelahan magiging ligtas ang ating mga estudyante, mga guro, at iba pa pong school staff. Pati na rin po bago sila pumasok at bago mag-uwian ay masiguro po natin na wala pong pakalat-kalat na criminal elements doon," she added.

Police presence and visibility is a proven "crime deterrent," Fajardo said.

"'Yun po ang asahan ng ating mga mamamayan, lalong-lalo na 'yung mga magulang na maging kampante naman sila," she added. "Lalao na kung nasa eskwelahan ang kanilang mga anak ay ligtas po sila."

Col. Fajardo said they are looking into the possibility that these police assistance desks will be permanently stationed in the schools the entire school year.

"Sinisikap po ng PNP na mag-stay itong police assistance desks. Mag-stay hindi lamang po sa pagbubukas ng klase, lalong-lalo na itong August 29," she explained.

"Kaya po 'yung ating mga field commanders po ay binigyan na po ng instructions, para po direktang makipag-ugnayan sa mga schools administration," she aadded. "Kasi may mga schools po na nagre-request na hangga't maari, all throughout the school year [ay] ma-maintain ang police assistance desk."

"Gusto rin po nila na paminsan minsan ay pumapasok din po ang ating mga pulis sa loob para nakakasalamuha po ang mga estudyante."

Fajardo also said some schools have already requested the PNP to provide crime prevention tips especially to freshmen students.

“Sa atin pong mga estudyante asahan niyo po na ang inyong mga kuya at ate na pulis ay nandiyan po sa paligid ng eskwelahan. Kung kayo po ay may napapansin na kakaibang kilos at sa tingin niyo ay may hindi gagawing mabuti ay maari niyo pong lapitan ang iyong mga kuya at ate na mga pulis na ilalagay po natin sa mga eskwelahan,” Fajardo reiterated.

Fajardo stressed it would be very helpful for students to save the PNP hotlines in their mobile phones so they can easily ask PNP assistance during emergency or when there’s a public security concerns.

She also advised new students not to easily trust new acquaintances especially strangers.

“Mag-ingat din po at ingatan po ang inyong mga sarili. Huwag basta-basta makikipagkaibigan sa hindi kakilala. Siyempre bagong semester ito, may bagong kakilala, may bagong kaibigan na mga lalaki, mag-ingat po tayo huwag tayong basta bastang sasama sa mga estranghero,” Fajardo said.

Meanwhile, the PNP has actively participated in the on going Brigada Eskwela in public schools nationwide especially those schools affected by calamities.

“Ngayon po ang pinagkakaabalahan ng mga pulis lalo na sa public schools ay tumutulong po tayo sa Brigada Eskwela lalo na po sa mga nasalanta na eskwelahan, tumutulong po tayo sa pag-aayos ng eskwelahan, nasirang property at pagpipintura,pagre-repair po ng mga upuan at iba pang nasira,” Fajardo said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for their part has already coordinated with the school administrations of those schools near the main thoroughfares to lessen traffic congestions.

MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana said the MMDA will help the school administration in formulating traffic management plan.

“We will assign personnel na malapit sa schools na ito para hindi mag spill over sa ibang main thoroughfares,” Lipana said.

The school year 2023-2024 will officially start on August 29, but there are some private schools that have already started classes two weeks ago.

