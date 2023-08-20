Former Vice President Leni Robredo (left) and incumbent NEDA Sec. Arsenio Balisacan (right).

MANILA -- Former Vice President Leni Robredo was awarded on Saturday as the "2023 Most Distinguished Alumna" of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA).

Photos of the former vice president accepting the award was posted on her official Facebook page.

"The UPAA commended Atty. Leni for her continuing work of uplifting fellow Filipinos, as a lawyer, development worker, and government official," the post's caption read.

Meanwhile, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan received the "2023 Most Distinguished Alumnus" award during the same event.

"Lifetime Distinguished Achievement Awards" were awarded to Lourdes Cruz (BSChem'62), Nathaniel Von Einsiedel (BSArch'68), Gisela Padilla-Concepcion (BSChem'75 cl; MS'82; PhD'95), and Rene Santiago (BSCEC'70 cl).

The UPAA also granted distinguished alumni awards to the following "individuals with outstanding achievements in their fields of endeavor":

Robert Alejandro - Art as Advocacy

Peter Nery - Championing Hiligaynon Literature and Regional Culture

Bryan Jayson Borja - Community Empowerment

Jose Edgardo Sunico - Corporate Social Responsibility

Raul Villanueva - Court Administration/Public Service

Regalado Jose Jr. - Cultural Heritage Work and Advocacy

Filomena Magno-Cantoria - Education and Societal Development

Manuel Peter Paul Jorge II - Empowerment Through Health Education

Francisco Delfin Jr. - Energy Geosciences

Manuel Logroño - Enterprise Development and Corporate Governance

Chan Huan Chyang - Entrepreneurship

Zaldy Patron - Foreign Service

Sylvia Estrada-Claudio - Gender Equality or Women Empowerment

El Cid Butuyan - Good Governance and Anti-Corruption

Lilia Catris-Guillermo - Good Governance and Public Service

Remedios Calma-Cruz - Human Resource Development and Empowerment

Giselle Lourdes Manalo - Innovation in Public Health Education

Alex Brillantes Jr. - Innovative Public Administration Education

Floro Francisco - International Labor Relations

Alexis Reyes - Medicine (Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics)

Imelda Degay - Nutrition Education

Celia Carlos - Public Service

Raul Pagdanganan - Public Health Promotion

Maria Asuncion Silvestre - Public Health Promotion (Newborn Care)

Gerry Camer - Science and Technology

Juan Carlos Gonzalez - Science and Technology

Milagrosa Martinez-Goss - Science and Technology (Phycology)

Lulu Carandang-Bravo - Science and Technology (Vaccine Research)

Victor Ella - Soil & Water Resources Management

The UP Epsilon Chi Fraternity Alumni Inc. received the UPAA's "Distinguished Service Award for and Alumni Chapter" while Rico Domingo, Norberto Mendoza, and Bienvenido Somera Jr were the recipients of the UPAA Presidential Awards.

Meanwhile, the awarding body also gave a "Multigenerational Alumni Family Award" to a Ramirez family for having four consecutive generations of UP alumni.

UPAA announced the awardees last July 28 and held the ceremony on August 19 at the "Ang Bahay ng Alumni" in UP Diliman.

