4 Ramon Magsaysay awardees to be named August 31

Handout photo from the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation

MANILA — The prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award will announce this year's laureates on August 31, the birth anniversary of former President Ramon Magsaysay, the foundation has said.

In a press release Friday, the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said four individuals from the region would be recognized during the 64th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival Season, considered Asia's highest honor and version of the Nobel Prize.

The event will be livestreamed on the official social media pages of the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

"The season will conclude on November 30 with the formal Presentation Ceremonies to be held in Manila," the release read.

The awarding this year will carry the theme "Greatness of Spirit, Beyond Borders," according to the foundation.

These year's awardees, it said, "prove that goodness knows no nationality, age, or gender — truly Greatness of Spirit is borderless."

Four individuals and an organization received the prize last year, which was held online amid the pandemic. The foundation said the virtual ceremony last year "garnered the Ramon Magsaysay Award its largest global audience to date."

It was also the first time that the Ramon Magsaysay Award, since its establishment in 1957, conferred the prize to an organization.

Filipino fisherfolk Roberto "Ka Dodoy" Ballon was among last year's awardees.

Laureates also include, among others, the late Mother Teresa, the late Philippine Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, the late Sadako Ogata of Japan who became United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and former president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and Singapore's Tony Tay, who shared food to the needy through his "Willing Hearts" nonprofit organization.

Magsaysay, the Philippines' 7th president, died in a plane crash in 1957.

— with a report from Ronron Calunsod, ABS-CBN News

