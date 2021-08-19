Screengrab from PTV video

MANILA (UPDATE)— Personnel of state-run People’s Television Network Inc (PTV) received a total of P189.782 million in salaries which cannot be ascertained as legal, valid and accurate, a 2020 audit report of the Commission on Audit showed.

State auditors noted the non-submission of properly filled-up and signed Daily Time Records or DTRs, contrary to provisions of Presidential Decree No. 1445 or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines and COA Circular No. 2012-001.

The salaries were paid to regular employees as well as contractual and contract of service (COS) personnel.

“The audit team would like to point out that this practice of submitting incomplete supporting documents specifically the DTRs for the payments of salaries of permanent, contractual and COS personnel has been observed for several years now,” the audit team said.

The auditors noted DTRs of COS personnel for the months of January to June 2020 were submitted on December 22, 2020 but were returned due to lack of signatures by the personnel concerned and non-approval by their respective supervisors.

“We reiterated our previous year’s recommendation that management require the administrative division to submit the properly filled up and signed/approved DTRs of permanent, contractual and COS personnel, otherwise, payments will be suspended in audit,” the audit team said.

The audit report stated that PTV management committed to the submission of all the documentary requirements.

The audit team likewise told the network to submit documents for the years 2018 and 2019 to avoid the issuance of notices of suspension.

In a statement, the network's board and management appreciated the “fairest possible audit of the accounts and transactions of the network.”

“We take to heart the findings of the audit team and guarantee that our concerned offices are working hard to ensure that the recommendations are implemented,” the PTV board and management said.

A copy of the report was received by the PTV Board of Directors and General Manager Katherine Chloe De Castro on August 10, 2021

President Rodrigo Duterte recently criticized COA for releasing its audit reports after it flagged the Department of Health for alleged discrepancies in its use of P67 billion in COVID-19 response funds.

COA is an independent commission mandated by the Constitution to audit state agencies to ensure prudent public spending.

