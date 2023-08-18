Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said government was "closely monitoring" rice prices, which topped P50 per kilo in some wet markets.

Marcos, who is also the concurrent agriculture chief, said high farmgate prices and some imported farm inputs contributed to the price increase.

“Binabantayan namin nang mabuti ang pag-supply ng ating bigas at pagbantay sa tumataas na presyo ng bigas," he said in a video message.

"Mayroon naman tayong balita na nagsimula na ang pag-aani sa Nueva Ecija, sa Isabela, at saka sa North Cotabato. Kaya’t ito’y magdadagdag sa supply natin," he added.

(We are closely monitoring the rice supply and its rising prices. We received news that the harvest has started in Nueva Ecija, Isabela, and North Cotabato. This will increase our supply.)

Presidential Communications Office ​

The Philippines aims to harvest 11.5 million metric tons of rice in the second half of the year, said Dr. Leo Sebastian, undersecretary for rice industry development of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

"This would breach the 20-million MT total national palay production, making it a record, being the highest in the country’s history,” Sebastian said in a Palace news release.

Rice demand from July to December this year is projected at 7.76 million metric tons, according to DA data.

Based on the agency's monitoring as of Thursday, prices of imported commercial rice ranged from P46 to P65 per kilo, while local rice retailed at P40 to P62 per kilo in Metro Manila.

IMPORTED COMMERCIAL RICE

Special (Blue tag) - P 50-P65/kilo

Premium (Yellow tag) - P47-P56/kilo

Well-milled (White tag) - P46-P47/kilo

Regular Milled (White tag) - NOT AVAILABLE

LOCAL COMMERCIAL RICE