Gov't to import galunggong, other fish this October

People buy fish at a public market in Quezon City on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture has greenlit the importation of 35,000 metric tons of various types of pelagic species of fish, including galunggong.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said this is to cover the shortage to be caused by the closed fishing season.

"Para mapunan natin yung gap sa ating supply sa wet markets kaya po tayo nagkakaroon ng importation," said Nazer Briguera of BFAR.

Aside from galunggong, moonfish, mackerel, bigeye scad, and other fish will also be imported.

Imports are scheduled to arrive by October, in time for the closed fishing season. All imports should also arrive before January 15, 2024.

"Para sapat lang talaga, hindi mag-eextend, hindi ito magiging sobra, sapat lang doon sa pangangailangan natin habang nagpapatupad tayo ng closed fishing season," Briguera added.

BFAR also answered criticisms on why there are shortages despite the Philippines being an archipelago.

"Dapat nating maintindihan na kahit ganito kalawak ang ating pangisdaan, kailangan natin syang sustenableng mapangasiwaan, ibig sabihin, may mga hakbang tayong dapat gawin, para maging long term ang ating utilization ng resources," Briguera said.

