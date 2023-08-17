Quiboloy's Facebook, Instagram pages appear unavailable

MANILA - The official Facebook and Instagram pages of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy appeared to be unavailable on Thursday night, a month after YouTube removed his channel from the video-sharing platform.

Both Quiboloy and Meta, operator of Facebook and Instagram, have not yet issued a statement on the apparent erasure of his public pages, as of writing.

In July, YouTube took down the page of Quiboloy-owned Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). The platform also suspended his YouTube channel for violations of community guidelines.

According to Google, which owns YouTube, it "is committed to compliance with applicable US sanctions laws and enforces related policies under its Terms of Service," a spokesperson for the video-sharing platform said.

"After review and consistent with these policies, we terminated the Laban Kasama ang Bayan, KOJC, & SMNI YouTube channels," the spokesperson said.

This was preceded by the callout of gaming YouTuber Mutahar, also known as SomeOrdinaryGamers, who raised issues about Quiboloy's channel to YouTube via Twitter on Tuesday, citing the human trafficking cases against the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder filed in the United States.

In 2022, the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed Quiboloy on its most wanted list for a string of cases, including sex trafficking of children, fraud, coercion, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling.

The FBI announcement came a year after the preacher was indicted in the US for sex trafficking, with American prosecutors alleging that some girls and young women were coerced to have sex with him.

