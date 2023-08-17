Ambassador-designate to the Philippines Ms. Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazan of the Republic of Peru presents her credentials to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace on August 15, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has been invited to Peru next year to "deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Malacañang said.

It said Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazan, Peru's non-resident ambassador-designate of to the Philippines, extended her government's invitation for Marcos to visit her country during the presentation of her credentials in Malacañang Palace.

In November 2024, Peru will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Peru and the Philippines will also mark the 50th year of formal diplomatic relations in 2024.

"The Peruvian envoy looks forward to receiving President Marcos Jr. and the Philippine delegation in her country next year, noting the similarities in culture between the two nations -- the closest one culturally with Peru, according to her, among all countries in Southeast Asia," according to information from state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

Marcos, Jr. thanked the ambassador for the "gracious invitation extended to him to participate in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Peru next year."

"That will be a very good step for the strengthening and deepening of the relations between what might be regarded as very, very distant countries but in fact are connected by the Pacific Ocean," he said.

Philippine exports to Peru reached US$36.3 million last year, while imports from the South American country stood at US$2.9 million, according to data from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

It said Philippine exports were mainly electronic products, tuna, non-metallic minerals, and chemicals. Meanwhile, imports included metal and animal feeds.

The President has so far embarked on 14 overseas trips, the most recent of which was his 3-day state visit to Malaysia.

His travel expenses reached P403 million last year.

As of February, Marcos Jr.'s trips have yielded at least P3.48 trillion or $62.926 billion worth of investment pledges covering 116 projects, Malacañang earlier said.

Video from RTVM