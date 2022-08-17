Teen found dead at EDSA excavation



QUEZON CITY — Police are probing the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found on Wednesday in an excavation for the bored pile of the ongoing construction of the LRT along EDSA in Quezon City.

"Lumalabas po na yung bata po na nahulog eh apat na araw na pong nawawala. Nireport po ng magulang nya at saka isa pa po na ano, dito po kasi nakatira yung pamilya nung nahulog," said Staff Sergeant Jorge Caculba of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) in an interview Wednesday.

The victim’s mother, Arlene Reano, told police investigators that she last saw her son on Friday morning.

"Biyernes ng umaga, 'yun ang last namin na pagkita. Apat na araw ko na po syang hinahanap. Pumunta ko ng DSWD, presinto, barangay, wala po. Dapat po kanina next ko pupuntahan, oplan (MMDA). Ngayon po maghuhugas ako ng paa, pagdungaw ko po sa balon, nakita ko po tsinelas, saka singsing, yun mga damit nya po," she said Wednesday.

She said her son, the youngest among six of their children, was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Arlene told ABS-CBN News that her son frequents the excavation since the place is their source of water for bathing.

She added that their family has been living on the center island since the excavation began for the LRT construction.

"Kaya po kami nandun, simula nang mahukay ng MRT, kami po kinausap ng subcon, kumpanya ng subcon na kami daw po magbabantay ng lahat ng materyales dyan sa EDSA na ginagawa nila, tapos mga butas, kinseng butas ho yan eh. Sasahuran daw kami ng limang daan isang araw," said Arlene.

Unfortunately, not a single cent has been paid to them.

Police investigators are now trying to retrieve available CCTV footage in the area.

They will also summon officials of the project contractor, BF Construction.

