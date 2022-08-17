National Security Adviser Sec. Clarita Carlos visited Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea on August 17, 2022. Courtesy of AFP Western Command Public Affairs Office National Security Adviser Sec. Clarita Carlos visited Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea on August 17, 2022. Courtesy of AFP Western Command Public Affairs Office National Security Adviser Sec. Clarita Carlos visited Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea on August 17, 2022. Courtesy of AFP Western Command Public Affairs Office

MANILA — National Security Adviser (NSA) Clarita Carlos on Wednesday visited Pag-asa Island (international name: Thitu Island) in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea to inspect the area, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the municipal government of Kalayaan, which is part of Palawan province, showed photos of Carlos with military officials, residents, and children on the island that serves as the seat of the municipality.

"Bumisita si National Security Adviser Prof. Clarita R. Carlos sa Barangay Pag-Asa Munisipyo ng Kalayaan upang personal umano niyang matunghayan ang pisikal na kalagayan ng nasabing bayan, kasabay ng kanyang pagbisita sa Probinsya ng Palawan," the LGU said in a post.

Maj. Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the Armed Forces' Western Command (WESCOM), confirmed Carlos' visit to the island, which is part of the Spratlys being contested by China, Taiwan, and a few other Southeast Asian nations.

"The commander of Wescom, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos joined her. There were also representatives from other law enforcement agencies like the Coast Guard and the police," Tindog told ABS-CBN News.

Vice Admiral Carlos said the visit of the NSA "bespeaks of our common aspiration, strong stand, unwavering dedication to protect the people and the state under our responsibility."

Pag-asa Island, located some 285 miles west of mainland Palawan, is home to Philippine troops and civilians who are constituents of Kalayaan, a municipality created in 1978.

Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam also have overlapping claims in the maritime area.

China's historical claims over almost the entire South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea, had been invalidated by an arbitration court in 2016. But it disregards the ruling and continues to be the most aggressive among the claimants.

It has protested visits of ranking Philippine officials to Pag-asa Island in the past, and has repeatedly committed incursions in Philippine waters.

