LRT-1 limits operations after man jumps onto tracks

MANILA — Operations at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) were temporarily limited on Wednesday after a man jumped onto its tracks, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said.

LRMC said the man jumped onto the LRT-1's tracks as a northbound train was approaching the Monumento Station in Caloocan City at 4:40 a.m, prompting authorities to limit operations from Baclaran to Blumentritt stations.

"Security teams immediately responded to the incident," the LRMC said.

"Upon seeing that the male passenger was conscious, the LRMC team together with the Caloocan local government unit pulled out the passenger from the tracks and brought him to the nearby Caloocan Hospital for medical examination and treatment," it added.

LRT-1 operations returned to normal at around 5:59 a.m.

"As LRMC remains steadfast in providing a safe and reliable transportation, we appeal to the riding public to follow the rules and regulations implemented in LRT-1 premises. We reserve the right to deny entry to individuals who pose safety and security risk," the company further noted.