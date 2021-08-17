Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on August 16, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, whose agency faces questions on its management of some P67 billion in COVID-19 funds, continues to enjoy the "full trust and confidence" of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Tuesday.



"All Cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the President," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"And Secretary Duque, according to the President last night, continues to have his full trust and confidence," he said in a press briefing.

The Commission on Audit flagged "deficiencies" in the use of funds that led to "missed opportunities" to fight the pandemic. Auditors said some of the agency's purchases lacked documentation, had "doubtful" liquidations, had no legal basis, and other deficiencies.

"Alam ko gusto mo nang mag-resign, pero alam mo rin na tatanggihan kita ngayon," Duterte told Duque in a taped meeting on Monday.

(I know you want to resign, but you know that I will refuse you.)



"Noon you have attempted to resign twice. I expect you to say something to me after this, mag-resign ka. Sabihin ko sa iyo, hindi. Wala ka namang ginawang masama. Bakit ka mag-resign?" the President continued.

(You have attempted to resign twice before. I expect you to say something to me after this, that you'll resign. I tell you, no. You did nothing wrong. Why will you resign?)

The President previously rejected calls for the firing of the Health chief over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the P15-billion corruption allegation against medical state insurer PhilHealth, whose board is chaired by Duque.

Video courtesy of PTV/RTVM