DILG confirms dinner, denies party for PNP chief Gamboa

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government denied Monday that there was a party for Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa in Baguio City, saying the PNP chief only had dinner in the country's summer capital.

"Nakarating na sa'min sa DILG ngunit wala pong katotohanan ang ganiyang paratang," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Baguio is under the general community quarantine and gatherings are allowed with limited participants, Malaya said.

"Sinunod po ng pamunuan ng PNP ang lahat ng pamantayan. It was not a party, it was a dinner dun po sa cottage ng chief PNP sa Navy Base sa Baguio," he said.

(The PNP chief followed all virus measures. It was not a party, it was a dinner at the PNP chief's cottage ng chief PNP at the Navy Base in Baguio.)

He did not specify when the dinner was held.

Gamboa also denied the claims Sunday and said it was only a "dinner." "There is no truth to the allegations spreading on social media. There was no party or concert. It was a dinner that ended at 9:30 pm," he told ABS-CBN News.

He said he met with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who also serves as pandemic czar for contact tracing, on Sunday to discuss the "peace and order situation of the region."

In early May, Metro Manila Police chief Debold Sinas drew flak after pictures of his birthday party went viral on social media. Social gatherings were prohibited at the time as the region was placed under strict lockdown.

The photos showed policemen giving Sinas roses and bumping fists with him during the May 8 event.

Sinas apologized for the event but claimed some of the photos that had been circulating online were "edited and grabbed from old posts."

"The pictures may depict itself, however it does not define the totality of what really had happened," he said.



