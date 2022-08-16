High levels of E. coli detected in Cordova, Cebu waters

Authorities detected high levels of E. coli in the waters of Cordova, Cebu, the town mayor confirmed on Tuesday.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said E. coli in Cordova's waters breached normal levels, based on a test conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The agency's study showed coliform levels reached 1,300 Most Probable Number (MPN) per 100 milliliters.

“Supposedly, only 100 below so that tourists can swim,” Suan explained in dialect.

The mayor attributed the problem to the presence of floating cottages and restaurants that supposedly do not have proper waste disposal in barangays Poblacion and Catarman.

Suan also cited the lack of modern toilets in the area.



Building of new structures is currently prohibited near the town waters following an executive order by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia. The fate of the existing structures have yet to be decided upon.

DENR has made another round of water tests and results will be released next week.—Report from Annie Perez

