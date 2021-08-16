The facade of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - More than 70 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to the Philippine General Hospital are unvaccinated against the respiratory disease, according to the medical institution's data bared on Monday.

Of the 265 total coronavirus cases confined, 187 are unvaccinated, while 25 are partially vaccinated and 53 are fully vaccinated.

According to the PGH, 9 out of 13 COVID-19 patients in its ICU have not yet received any COVID-19 shot. Two others are partially jabbed while the rest have been fully inoculated.

Out of 8 COVID-19 patients intubated or on life support in PGH, 6 are unvaccinated while the rest were partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated, respectively.

The country's largest COVID-19 referral center earlier said that its adult intensive care unit with 40 beds is full and that among their total coronavirus patients are children, with at least 8 occupying its 12-bed pedia ward, whose ages range from a few days old up to 15 years old.

The PGH has a 6 percent mortality rate for child virus patients, said Dr. Jonas del Rosario, the hospital's spokesperson.

The hospital has announced it will temporarily stop accepting patients who are not infected with the coronavirus so it can properly attend to all its COVID-19 cases.

Only non-COVID "true emergencies" or "life-and-limb threatening non-COVID emergencies" will be accepted by PGH, added Del Rosario.

On Monday, the Philippines logged 14,610 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's cumulative total to 1,755,846. It is the third-highest daily tally of the Philippines since the start of the pandemic, with active cases at 106,672.

As of August 15, the country has fully vaccinated 12.5 million people against COVID-19, or at least 17 percent of the government's target to attain herd immunity in the country against the disease.

