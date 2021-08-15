Fresh batch of Moderna COVID vaccines arrive in PH

The San Juan City local government rolls out the first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation on June 30, 2021at the Filoil Flying V Center. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday received 469,200 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 319,200 of the doses were procured by the national government, while 150,000 doses were bought by the private sector.

The shipment arrived on Singapore Airlines SQ912 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 at 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 12,027,383 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 14,100,119 have yet to receive their second dose as of Wednesday, government said.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 58 million in Metro Manila and other urban areas to revive its economy, which emerged from recession in the second quarter.

The capital region is under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest in a 4-step lockdown, from August 6 to 20 to arrest the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.