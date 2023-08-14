Weak habagat still affecting PH; isolated rains possible: PAGASA

PAGASA image

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue affecting the country, bringing scattered rains to some regions, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is still currently affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Palawan, western Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

