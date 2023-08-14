A market vendor waits for customers in front of their rice and grains store inside public market in Quezon City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — To further investigate the soaring price of rice, at least two lawmakers held a surprise visit at the MegaQ Mart and Commonwealth Market in Quezon City.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Erwin Tulfo spoke to retailers and checked on the prices.

Romualdez also appealed to traders not to hoard rice supply.

"Para hindi naman magka-artificial shortage, 'wag naman i-hoard, huwag nang itago, ilabas na lang," he said.

But for rice watch group Bantay Bigas, the lawmakers would have been more productive if they visited warehouses instead.

"Sa mga palengke, na-deliver na, ano imomonitor nila doon? Napakataas presyo ng bigas, wala naman sila magawa. Dapat buksan na ang mga warehouse ng importers at millers para makita ang volume ng bigas na mayroon sila at tingnan kung angkop pa bang mag import given that malapit na ang anihan," Cathy Estavillo of Bantay Bigas said.

Estavillo and other peasant groups, including the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas said they believe a cartel is manipulating rice prices in the country.

"Yung simpleng pag jack-up ng presyo ng bigas nationwide, resulta 'yan ng price manipulation. Walang nagagawa ang gobyerno kasi buffer stocking na lang sila. Mula nang natanggal ang P27 at P32 na NFA (National Food Authority) rice, talagang kahit bahang-baha tayo ng imported ay 'di na bumababa sa P25," Estavillo added.

But the Department of Agriculture said it would not be easy to ascertain price manipulation now that the NFA has been stripped off its regulatory function.

"Sa ngayon kasi hindi basta-basta pwedeng sabihin na price control, ano basehan natin? We are not in the position of a national emergency para mag price control," Estoperez said.

Rice price has been steadily rising in the past few months, further triggered by India's export ban.

