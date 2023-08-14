DepEd removes contests for Brigada Eskwela

Teachers do maintenance work at the Matias na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales School in Mandaluyong City, on August 10, 2023, as part of the Brigada Eskwela in preparation for the opening of classes on August 29. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Education is doing away with contests for its annual Brigada Eskwela (BE) classroom preparation campaign to prevent schools and teachers from soliciting contributions for the cleanup activity.

DepEd Spokesman Undersecretary Michael Poa said that while the agency will continue to give recognition to its partners, there will no longer be awards for schools and teachers.

"Bawal na po ang solicitation, purely voluntary ang ating bayanihan at Brigada Eskwela," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"'Yung mismong paaralan ay hindi na natin bibigyan ng Hall of Fame Award or Best Implementer Award kasi nakikita natin na ito ang nagiging sanhi kung bakit may pressure na mag solicit dun sa parte ng ating mga guro," he added.

DepEd earlier said it has received about 44 million donations from partners for public schools nationwide and about 1.6 million donations for Tarlac National High School.

Running from August 14 to 19, Brigada Eskwela aims to prepare all 47,678 public schools nationwide for school opening on August 29.