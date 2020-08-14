Sibling cops in Bacolod test positive for COVID-19

The number of cops in Bacolod City who infected with COVID-19 now stands at 3. Yasmin Pascual Dormido, ABS-CBN News

BACOLOD CITY - Two siblings serving the police force in the city tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The female cop, assigned at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), was among those subjected to RT-PCR test Friday last week.

Her swab test result came out Thursday, August 13.

BCPO Spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Ariel Pico said her brother, assigned at Police Station 9, had been on sick leave even before he was tested and his swab test result came out positive.

They are now in isolation and both are asymptomatic.

At least 37 BCPO personnel identified as their close contacts were swabbed, while further contact tracing continues.

Pico added that BCPO offices and the whole compound have been disinfected and decontaminated.

The first cop who got infected was assigned at the sub-station in Purok Mahimulaton in Barangay Banago, where a number of COVID cases were recorded. Both officers were active in the city's COVID-19 response.

There was only one other police officer in the city infected with COVID-19.



Pico said those in the police force are aware of the risks and continue to serve amid the pandemic. He, however, reiterated that strict observance of the minimum health protocols are being implemented to prevent cops from getting sick.

Meanwhile, another member of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office tested positive for the virus.

NOCPPO Spokesperson Maj. Edison Garcia said a male cop tested positive for COVID-19 first week of August and is asymptomatic.

Garcia said the patrolman is assigned to a hotel in Bacolod, where returning overseas Filipinos are being quarantined.

He added that the police officer is a member of Task Group CV Shield composed of the PNP, AFP, BFP and the Coast Guard assisting the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Provincial Health Office in the COVID-19 response.

He is the second policeman under NOCPPO who got infected.

A police corporal fell sick in July, but has since recovered and is back to work.

Garcia explained that officers assigned at quarantine facilities are not allowed to go home as part of their strict protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus.