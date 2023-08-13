Former Manila vice mayor Danny Lacuna dies at 85

Former Manila vice mayor Danilo "Danny" Lacuna, who died on Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 85. Courtesy of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna

MANILA — Former Manila vice mayor Danilo Lacuna has passed away at the age of 85, his daughter and incumbent Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the younger Lacuna said her father died "surrounded by his loved ones," but did not disclose the cause of his death.

"A man of great service and compassion, Danny touched many, creating life which spans further than just his hears and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever," she said.

Details on the elder Lacuna's wake and funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.

The elder Lacuna, also known by his nickname Danny, was a veteran politician in the City of Manila, first serving as city councilor 1968 to 1975. He then served as Manila's vice mayor thrice: from 1970 to 1971, from 1988 to 1992, and from 1998 to 2007.

He is also credited for founding the local political party Asenso Manileño, which has carried the campaigns of his daughter and her predecessor Isko Moreno.

Moreno, who ran for Manila vice mayor in 2007 with the elder Lacuna as his running-mate, had said that he considers Lacuna as his mentor in politics.

The elder Lacuna by his wife, Melanie “Inday” Lacuna and his 5 children Honey, Lei, Dennis, Liza, and Philip.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.