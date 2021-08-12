Fair weather forecast for Friday, says PAGASA

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA–The Philippines is expected to have fair weather on Friday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

But PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren said isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms could occur in the afternoon and evening.

No weather disturbance is expected within the Philippine area of responsibility during the weekend, Clauren added.

Due to the ridge of a high-pressure area affecting Luzon, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers Friday, the agency said.

