Here comes Gener: Storm enters Philippine area

MANILA (UPDATE) — A tropical depression off the country’s northern tip entered the Philippine area of responsibility before dawn Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance, named Gener, was 870 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 55 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

Gener is too far to directly affect the country and might weaken into a low pressure area in 12 to 24 hours, said PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

The weather bureau earlier said an inter-tropical convergence zone or band of clouds would bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol and Mimaropa.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience localized thunderstorms, added PAGASA.