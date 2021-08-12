MANILA - The yellow card issued by the Bureau of Quarantine to travelers is not mandatory and does not serve as an "immunity passport," the agency said Thursday.

An International Certificate of Vaccine (ICV) is issued to travelers going to countries that require proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, BOQ said, but the document does not serve as an immunity passport.

“Ito yung yellow card kung saan nakatala ang mga bakuna ng isang tao na kailangan po kung pupunta sila sa ibang country. Ito po ay kinikilala ng mga bansang signatory ng WHO (World Health Organization) mula nang itinatag ito noong 1935,” said Bureau of Quarantine Director Dr. Roberto Salvador Jr.

(This is the yellow card where it indicates the vaccines of an individual required by the country of destination. This is recognized internationally by countries that are signatory to the WHO since the ICV came into force in 1935.)

“Ito po ay nagsisilbi lang na proof of vaccination ng isang indibidwal,” he added.

(This only serves as proof of vaccination of an individual.)

He said the card does not only contain information about an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status but also of vaccines for other infectious diseases required by other countries.



Salvador urged Filipino travelers to first check with the Ministry of Health of the country of destination to know the requirements prior to entry.

“May mga bansa sa ngayon na nag-rerequire ng yellow card and kadalasan po yung OFW/seafarer isa po ito sa requirements po bago makasakay o makapunta sa country of destination,” he said.

(There are countries that require the yellow card and this is the usual requirements of OFW/seafarers before they could board o go abroad.)

The bureau said those who want to secure their ICV can apply through their online booking system. The yellow card now has also a unique QR code for easier verification of the certificate.

They can select the location where they want to secure the ICV like at the quarantine bureau's main office in Port Area, Manila and satellite stations around the country.

Salvador said they will be opening up more satellite stations to make is easier for international travelers to apply for their ICV.



Meanwhile, international travelers nearing their flight schedules are urged to still book online and go to their office. They will be assisted as long as they could show proof of their impending flight.