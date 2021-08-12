Residents claim their cash assistance at Barangay Pamplona Dos in Las Piñas City on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED)— The health department on Thursday confirmed 177 additional COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country, majority of whom have already recovered from the disease.

The Philippines now has 627 total known Delta cases, only 13 of which are still active.

Of the 177 newly-detected Delta variant carriers, 173 have already recovered, 1 has died, while 3 cases are still under verification, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Meanwhile, majority or 144 of the fresh Delta variant cases are local infections, 3 are returning overseas Filipinos, and 30 cases are still being verified.

These are the indicated addresses of the 144 local Delta variant carriers, according to the DOH.

90 in Metro Manila

25 in Calabarzon

16 in Cagayan Valley

8 in Ilocos Region

2 in Cordillera Autonomous Region

2 in Western Visayas

1 in Davao Region

The health agency also confirmed 102 additional Alpha variant cases, 101 of which have already recovered while a case is still active. The country now has 2,195 Alpha variant carriers.

The country still has 19 active Alpha variant cases. The strain was first detected in the United Kingdom.

There were also 59 new Beta variant carriers, 57 of which have already recuperated. One recent Beta case, meanwhile, is still recovering. Another case is still being verified.

Philippines has so far recorded a total of 2,421 Beta variant infections, 18 of which are still active.

DOH also detected 14 additional P.3 variant infections, bringing the country's total to 301. A case is still active.

Of the newly-reported P.3 carriers, 2 cases have died while the other 12 recovered.

The P.3 variant was first reported in Central Visayas in February. It is no longer considered a variant of interest.

The said variant has the mutation that is linked to increased transmissibility, but there is no proof yet that it actually causes that effect, officials have said.

