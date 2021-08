MANILA - Former Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez has died, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

The Judiciary mourns the passing today of its 167th Associate Justice, Hon. Jose Portugal Perez. He was a court insider who worked his way up the ranks as a Technical Assistant in 1971 until his appointment as Associate Justice on Dec. 26, 2009. He retired on Dec. 14, 2016. pic.twitter.com/NYw4mGn987 — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) August 12, 2021

He was 74. The high court said it has not been told of the cause of death.

According to the top court's public information office, Perez was a court insider and became a technical assistant in 1971 before his appointment as Associate Justice in December 2009.

He retired 7 years later.