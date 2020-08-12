Drilon urges PhilHealth execs to take leave of absence during probe

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday called on PhilHealth officials to take a leave of absence as lawmakers and other anti-corruption bodies probe alleged corruption in the state insurance firm.

Drilon said the PhilHealth must be "re-organized" after it has consistently figured in alleged anomalies.

"Ilang beses nang pinalitan ang pangulo nila, ganun pa rin. Ibig sabihin embedded 'yung katiwalian, systemic. Hindi pwede magpalit ka lang ng tao, president," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(How many timesha stheir president been replaced? It's still the same. It means corruption is systemic. Changing presidents won't do.

"At the very least, dapat magleave sila dahilan sa habang nand'yan sila, meron silang access sa mga dokumento. Pwede nilang palitan ang mga dokumento kaya dapat magleave muna sila."

(At the very least, they should take a leave of absence because as long as they are there, they have access to documents. They can change these.)

Drilon earlier question PhilHealth's release of COVID-19 reimbursement funds to medical facilities with no virus patients such as dialysis and maternity care centers.

Senators also questioned alleged overpriced equipment and software in its proposed information and technology budget.