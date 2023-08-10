Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina in the West Philippine Sea. Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines/Handout/File

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan - There are over 400 foreign vessels in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea, the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM) reported on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said 85 percent of these are Chinese vessels.

The figures are based on the WESCOM’s monitoring as of August 9.

“Pag Chinese lang, as of yesterday, sa Mischief Reef [alone], may 191. Buong EEZ, Wescom area lang, nasa 400. 85% are Chinese,” Carlos told defense reporters at a press briefing in Puerto Princesa City.

China is claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines to invalidate China’s claims demarcated by its so-called nine-dash line. However, Beijing refuses to recognize the ruling.

AFP chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. emphasized the need to support and pursue the military’s modernization program, so it can deploy more assets to the West Philippine Sea.

“Napakahalaga na masuportahan ng gobyerno ang modernization ng AFP. We need more ships, aircraft, air defense systems, drones. Andami nating kailangan. Sana matulungan tayo ng ating gobyerno at ng private sector in this aspect,” he said.

Brawner visited the Western Command in Palawan just days after the China Coast Guard and Chinese militia vessels fired water cannons at Philippine boats trying to resupply troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

AFP welcomes senator’s call to refurbish BRP Sierra Madre

The AFP officials thanked Senator Risa Hontiveros for her proposal calling for additional funds to refurbish the BRP Sierra Madre.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hontiveros said she will support the initiative if the AFP were to make a request to refurbish the commissioned vessel.

In 1999, the Philippine government deliberately grounded the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in an effort to check the advance of China in the South China Sea.

It has since become a flashpoint between the Philippines and China over territory in the contested waters.

“All courses of action to prolong our stay there are being considered. There are many options, and one of them is refurbishment. Whatever option we choose, it will require funding. So, we welcome the offer of the good senator. We will submit our requirements kung anuman and happy kami na ngayon pa lang may statement of support,” Carlos said.

Brawner noted that aside from BRP Sierra Madre, additional funds are also needed to improve the military’s other facilities in the West Philippine Sea.

“Hindi lang tayo nakafocus sa Ayungin Shoal at BRP Sierra Madre. We are, in fact, looking at the whole picture—the WPS. Marami rin tayong ibang isla na inooccupy. We need funds to improve the facilities there… Kailangan natin palakasin pa ang presence natin sa WPS and this will entail more funds, kaya’t humihingi rin kami sa Kongreso natin ng pondo natin para sa WPS,” he said.