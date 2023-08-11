Ex-military comptroller Carlos Garcia walks free

MANILA -- Former military comptroller retired Maj. Gen. Carlos Garcia has been freed from the New Bilibid Prison after serving his sentence.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang carried out the order after Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla approved the release of Garcia, whose sentence has been fully served under the law granting good conduct time allowance (GCTA) for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Garcia was sentenced by the Sandiganbayan Second Division for four up to eight years in prison for direct bribery and another 4 to 6 years for facilitating money laundering.

Based on record, Garcia was sentenced to a definite prison term of 18 years and four months, but whose time served with time allowances already exceeded his maximum sentence.

Garcia was originally charged with plunder and money laundering in the information filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

Garcia pleaded not guilty to plunder and money laundering but under the plea bargaining agreement, he pleaded guilty to direct bribery and facilitating money laundering.

Records also showed that Garcia was received by the NBP on September 16, 2011 but with his actual detention starting June 2005, he had served 17 years five months and eight days in prison.

Catapang said there were no legal grounds for Garcia to be further detained at the NBP after serving his maximum sentence.