DFA probes death of 2 Filipinos in Dubai

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it has contacted the relatives of the two Filipinos found dead in Dubai as it continues its investigation into the case.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA-OUMWA) Eduardo de Vega said they have yet to identify the perpetrators in the case but they have coordinated with local authorities.

"We are in touch with the relatives of both slain kababayans. Through our offices we are able to arrange a Zoom meeting a few days between ourselves, officials with DMW, Labor with our Consul General in Dubai and his team plus our legal retainer in Dubai, our local lawyer, who indeed is following up with local police on the stages of investigation and we have promised updates when more findings come out. So far there has been no perpetrator identified… We would like to work on it discreetly, that’s why I am not even mentioning their names, of the relatives but rest assured with the Consul General in Dubai…We are very, very committed," he said.

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency, two Filipinos were found dead in Dubai late last month, with one of the victims having a neck injury.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News