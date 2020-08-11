Anakpawis paralegal nabbed for seeking release of Echanis' remains

Police nab paralegal assisting in the release of the body of slain activist leader and peace consultant Randy Echanis. @JervisManahan reports. https://t.co/Gyq608Boph pic.twitter.com/c3y92FePql — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) August 10, 2020

A member of the Anakpawis paralegal team was taken into custody by policemen Tuesday for "obstruction of justice" after he sought the release of the remains of slain peasant leader and peace consultant Randall "Randy" Echanis.

Paolo Colabres was with the team arranging for the release of Echanis' remains at the Pink Petal Memorial Homes in La Loma, Quezon City when he was arrested.

He was brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of Camp Karingal. Right now, there are no charges that have been filed against him.

Echanis, 72, was found dead inside an apartment in Novaliches, Quezon City early Monday morning. His death certificate indicates that gunshot wounds in the head were the main cause of his death.

He was national chairperson of Anakpawis, deputy secretary general of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas and a consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

He campaigned for agrarian reform and was involved in negotiations with the Duterte administration on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms in 2016 and 2017.

Police earlier retrieved Echanis' body at St. Peter's Chapels-Quezon Avenue, saying the family did not have a release order.