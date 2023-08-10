Church calls on Catholics to return to Mass, observe liturgical protocols

Catholic devotees attend a Mass inside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 8, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula is encouraging the faithful to attend Mass and observe updated protocols for liturgical celebrations following the lifting of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Circular No. 2023-61, Advincula urged Catholics "to return to the Sunday Eucharist with a purified heart, with renewed amazement, with an increased desire to meet the Lord, to be with him, to receive him and bring him to our brothers and sisters with the witness of a life full of faith, love, and hope."

"For the vibrant faith of Filipino Catholics, it was unimaginable for us that we were not able to gather in our churches for the Eucharist because of restrictions. We were prevented from having the usual exuberant celebration of fiestas, Christmas and Holy Week because of the rise of COVID cases," he said.

Advincula reiterated the following protocols—optional wearing of face masks in churches, sanitation of hands for every church activity, the solemn giving of the sign of peace through a bow, handshake, kiss or embrace, and the acceptance of the holy communion.

The Circular also reminded priests who are principal celebrants of the Mass to wear proper vestments, and for parishes to open their adoration chapels.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, bishops have issued dispensations to physically attend mass to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Instead, churches streamed their masses through various online platforms, with Facebook and YouTube being the most widely used.

In May this year, the World Health Organization said it no longer considers COVID-19 a global health emergency.

Last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the lifting of the Philippines' COVID-19 public health emergency status, citing the continued immunization and decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines and the existing safety and travel protocols.