Marcos names new BuCor deputy director

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Gil Tisado Torralba as Deputy Director General for Operations at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the agency said on Wednesday.

The appointment was also confirmed to ABS-CBN News by Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

"The order dated August 7 was received by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. from the office of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla," a statement from the BuCor read.

Catapang welcomed Torralba's appointment, who was previously a police superintendent and a provincial warden.

“As guided by the on going investigation in congress, we are presently reviewing the privileges granted to PDLs starting with the visitations, food deliveries, remittances and accounting of our PDLs, while balancing the right to life and the right to health of PDLs,” he said.

"We are looking on how we can improved more and Torralba’s appointment will give us a big boost," he added.

Torralba's transmittal letter has yet to be released to the media as of this story's posting. — Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News