Pinoy restaurateurs, cover story ng pamosong hospitality business magazine sa UK

LONDON - Cover story ng pinakabagong isyu ng The Caterer sina Rowena Romulo at Chris Joseph, mga may-ari ng Romulo Café & Restaurant at Kasa & Kin sa London. Ang magazine ay binansagang UK hospitality industry bible at kauna-unahan para sa Filipino entrepreneurs.

Sa ilalim ng pamagat na 'Love Bites', ang feature ay tungkol sa tagumpay ng Kasa at Kin, ang three-in-one (restaurant, bakery at patisserie) venture na binuksan nina Chris at Rowena sa Soho district ng London noong November 2021.

Itinampok ang pagsusumikap ng mag-partner sa pagbubukas ng kanilang unang London outpost ng Manila’s Romulo Café, isang family business.

Natupad din ang kanilang pangarap na magkaroon ng multi-site operation, kung saan ang “Kasa at Kin” ang nagsisilbing modelo ng prangkisa.

Dating senior banker si Rowena at apo siya ng yumaong Filipino diplomat at statesman na si Carlos Romulo, at si Chris, beterano sa international food industry at matagal nang ipinagmamalaki at ibinibida ang pagkaing Pinoy.

Mula nang magbukas ito noong 2016, ang Romulo Café & Restaurant sa Kensington ay nakilala bilang go-to Filipino restaurant para sa mga katakamtakam na Filipino dishes tulad ng 'Romulo style' truffled chicken adobo.

Mula sa pamilya Romulo ang kanilang mga recipe. Sa loob ng restaurant, parang nasa Pilipinas ang pakiramdam kahit nasa gitna pa ito ng London.

Sa pader nito, may wall mural na 'Ibong Adarna' na nilikha ng Filipino visual artist na si Kulay Labitigan. May “Imbento Box” na nagtatampok ng limang iba't ibang mga pagkaing nakabalot sa isang magandang wooden case na may 'wow factor!"

“We were delighted to be approached by "The Caterer" for their cover story. In a way, it feels like we’ve won an award, because not many Filipino restaurateurs, if any, have been chosen as the main cover story of this illustrious magazine, which the movers and shakers of the UK hotel and restaurant industry have been reading for nearly 150 years.This means they must think we have a valuable story to tell, and our industry peers are listening. It also shows that all the hard work and effort we’ve put in to raise the profile and appreciation of Filipino food and to build a viable business has so far paid off. Chris and I have a truly great team, and we wouldn’t be here without them,” pahayag ni Rowena Romulo.

Sabi naman ni Chris Joseph, “Rowena and I are really grateful for the support of the Filipino community in the UK who have supported us is so many ways, as well as the people who have given us great advice from the start and also helped us to stay the course even in the darkest days of the pandemic. Being an entrepreneur is never easy but being a restaurateur is hard, especially today. But we’re here to fly the flag for Filipino food and the Philippines, and we’re so proud and happy that "The Caterer" has supported us in our mission. That said, we sometimes feel the work has only just begun.”

Idinagdag pa niya: “We’re happy that Kasa and Kin’s location on Poland Street, which is just a stone’s throw from world-famous Carnaby Street and Liberty London, has helped to bring us a steady stream of customers, especially at the weekend. We’re happy that more and more people are enjoying what used to be an under-rated, relatively unknown quantity. Rowena and I are proud to be playing a small part in making Filipino food what it is now, a much talked-about, sought after cuisine.”

Mula nang itatag ito noong 1878, ang “The Caterer” ang pangunahing pinagmumulan ng lahat ng pinakabagong balita tungkol sa hotel at restaurant industry, kasama ang mga bagong impormasyon tungkol sa food service.

Tinatangkilik at binabasa ang “The Caterer” ng business leaders ng hospitality industry. Kaya isang karangalan para kay Rowena at Chris ang maging cover story ng magazine.

Images from The Caterer magazine