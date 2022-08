MANILA — Sen. Cynthia Villar has tested positive for COVID-19, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced Tuesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Zubiri said Villar, 72, tested positive for the respiratory disease earlier in the day.

Villar is one of three senators currently battling COVID-19. Senators Imee Marcos and Alan Peter Cayetano are also recovering from the disease.

RELATED NEWS