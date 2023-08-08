A man lights a cigarette outside a restaurant in Mandaluyong. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Doctors on Tuesday told smokers that it was never too late to quit tobacco use and urged them to avail of smoking cessation clinics that would help them kick the deadly habit.

"We are happy to be able to tell everyone in the Philippines that available po ang ating smoking cessation clinic, available po ang quit line para tulungan ang lahat ng smokers na gustong mag-quit," said Dr. Vincent Balanag Jr., executive director of the Lung Center of the Philippines.

"It's never too late to stop smoking, and today is the best day to stop smoking," Balanag added.

According to World Health Organization data in 2019, around 14 percent of deaths worldwide are attributed to smoking-related diseases. Many of those deaths are attributed to rising smoking rates in lower and middle-income countries.

Dr. Raffy Deray, who is with the diseases prevention and control bureau of the Department of Health, said he has quit smoking for 18 years now. He shared that his motivation to stop the vice was his family.

"Third time ko na 'yun na mag-attempt to quit. Ang pinaka-importanteng ginawa ko para tuluyan akong mag-quit is to avoid persons who may influence me to go back to smoking," Deray explained.

Dr. Glynna Cabrera, the smoking cessation program director of the Lung Center of the Philippines, has this advice for smokers who want to quit.

"Delay. Tayong mga Pilipino, gamitin natin po ang mañana habit in a positive way. Gusto mo mag-smoke? Mamaya, mamaya, mamaya. Kaka-mamaya, nakalimutan na po natin," Cabrera said.

"Next po drink water, kasi 'yung iba gusto lang may maiinom or may something lang sa mouth."

Smoking cessation programs are available in health centers in local governments. Other tips include deep breathing, doing something else to distract oneself, and contacting the toll-free DOH National Quit Line 1558.

CONTEST

The Department of Health, in partnership with the Lung Center of the Philippines and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Philippines, launched the "Stop and Gain: A Quit and Win Tobacco Cessation Contest" to help urge smokers to quit smoking and using vapes.

The contest is open to smokers and vapers who have quit since July 1, 2022, or in the last 6 months. Those interested may register online after completing the forms, accessible through the official ASH Philippines Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ASHPhilippines2016.

All entries will then be endorsed to the cessation staff in their respective areas for validation and eligibility verification.

Registration is open from August 8, 2023, until October 31, 2023.

Winners will then be determined via a raffle draw to be announced on November 22, 2023, where cash prizes will be given away: P1,000 consolation prize and P5,000 grand prize each for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

—with a report from Deutsche Welle