Suspected foreign bomb-maker arrested in Palawan

PALAWAN - Authorities arrested a suspected foreign bomb-maker in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Thursday afternoon.

Seized from Haroon Bashier were 2 improvised explosive devices after police served a search warrant in his rented house in Barangay San Jose.

"This is a high-profile case so we were very careful," said Police Col. Segio Vivar Jr, officer-in-charge of Puerto Princesa City Police Office.

Experts immediately detonated the explosives, he added.

The suspect, a Pakistani who has been living in the city for 7 years, denied he was involved in the illicit activity.

"I don't have a bad record... I don't why and who talked about this," he said in a mixed of Filipino and English.

As part of efforts to thwart terrorism, President Rodrigo Duterte on July 3 signed the new anti-terror bill into law despite heavy opposition from various sectors.

Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which repealed the 2007 Human Security Act, grants state forces expanded powers to fight armed groups, but critics raised concern it could be used to silence legitimate dissent.