According to the DFA, Marcos could personally meet Biden next month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Jam Sta. Rosa and Jim Watson, EPA-EFE/pool

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet US President Joe Biden personally next month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday.

“We agreed to work together over the next couple of months in firming up opportunities for our presidents for a possible meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York next month, as well as a possible visit by President Marcos to Washington, DC,” Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo said in a joint press conference with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

“The issue is when that visit will take place, which would depend on the schedule of both presidents.

“Talks would be on trying to find what date might be suitable for both.”

The “UN General Assembly meeting will be the first time that the President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be in front of an important number of head of states,” UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Gustavo Gonzalez told reporters in June.

The UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the organization. The decisions it makes include appointing the secretary-general, electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council, and approving the UN budget, according to the UN website.

The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, it said.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier noted that Marcos can travel to the United States without being arrested for a $353-million contempt order against his family in connection with a human rights case.

"The fact is when you are head of state, you have immunity in all circumstances and are welcomed to the United States in your official role," Sherman told reporters after her meeting with Marcos on June 9.

A head of state's diplomatic immunity, however, only covers Marcos, not his family.